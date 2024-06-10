Tamil Nadu

Special kuruvai package must as dam may not be opened: TTV Dhinakaran

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately announce a special Kuruvai package for delta farmers since the chances of opening the Mettur dam for irrigation on the traditional date of June 12 are bleak.

He also urged Stalin to exert pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka through national leaders to get the due Cauvery water to the farmers.

Dhinakaran said since the present water level of the Mettur dam stands at just 44 TMC, there are reports that the shutters of the dam would not be opened for irrigation on June 12.

“The government should announce a special Kuruvai package which includes paddy seeds, fertilisers, agricultural inputs, agricultural equipment, etc to help the farmers who have been affected by natural calamities, insufficient groundwater, etc,” he added.

