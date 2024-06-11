Best Teacher Award recipient stopped from entering school, faints on ground

THOOTHUKUDI: While schools were reopened on Monday across the state, a head mistress of a government-aided school was restricted from entering her school at Sirunadar Kudiyiruppu near Kulasekarapattinam by the institution authorities, for having allegedly lodged a complaint with higher officials regarding the management's attempt to sell off the school's land.

Parvatha Devi (49), who is the recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's Best Teacher Award 2023-24, serves as the headmistress of RMV Middle School in Kulasekarapattinam.

On Monday, Devi was denied entry to the school campus by correspondent Rajan (53), who allegedly locked the front gate and allowed the students entry via the rear end gate. After waiting for over two hours in front of the gate under the scorching sun, Devi collapsed and fell on the ground. Following this, the people of the vicinity rushed to her assistance and offered her water, sources said.

The dramatic turn of events is believed to be the result of a personal enmity between the headmistress and the correspondent. It is learnt that Rajan had earlier attempted to sell 12 cents of land belonging to the school management. Learning this, Devi had lodged a complaint against the same with the school education department, which fuelled enmity between her and the management.

Amid this juncture, Parvatha Devi, in a complaint with the Kulasekarapattinam police, alleged that Rajan has also been spreading false information about her on WhatsApp and also asked her to pay `30 lakh to enter the school. She also sought police protection in this regard. It may be noted that over 110 students study and five teachers work at RMV middle school, which has been functioning since 1914.

Meanwhile, the members of the school management attempted to prevent journalists from covering the issue by intimidating them. The Tiruchendur Reporters' Association has also lodged a complaint against Rajan and his relative Ramesh for allegedly assaulting a TV journalist, who was gathering news about the issue.

When contacted, Chief Education Officer Regini told TNIE that she is yet to look into the matter, and refused to comment further on the issue.