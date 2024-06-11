Gold rush: Ground staff join transit passengers in gaming the system

CHENNAI: Gold smuggling rackets involving a nexus between passengers transiting through Chennai, especially those who are Singapore or Colombo-bound, and the city airport’s staff have been identified by Customs officials as a ‘menace impacting the economic security of India.’

According to sources, the agency has sought the support of Airports Authority of India and all airlines to help curb this issue.

On Sunday, the Chennai airport Customs recovered 12.6 kg gold worth Rs 8.05 crore that was being smuggled through such nexus. Mohammed Barkatullah, a customer service officer for Indigo Airlines, and Abdulla Jomu Jaljahan, a Sri Lankan national travelling from Singapore to Dubai via Chennai, were arrested in this connection.

Customs investigation has said that gold worth Rs 25 crore was seized in 15 recent smuggling cases involving transit passengers to and from Singapore and Colombo. In several cases, passengers might have successfully smuggled out the gold, the probe added.

Transit passengers cannot be searched by Customs as they have legally not entered India. This helps them get free movement in the transit and departure area of the airport. Exploiting this legality, smugglers schedule their flights to get around 15-24 hours of transit time in Chennai airport, even if earlier connecting flights are available. They use this time to transfer their foreign gold through select staff at the airport who have access to the transit area. The transfer usually happens inside toilets, where there are no CCTV cameras, sources said.