New guidelines issued for med certificates for driving licence for people over 40 yrs

CHENNAI: In the wake of the complaints about fake medical certificates being issued for getting driving licence, the transport department on Monday announced that doctors registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council had to enrol on the Sarathi portal (https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/) to issue fitness certificates for candidates over the age of 40 online. Hard copies of medical certificates will not be accepted.

In an official statement, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram said, “Doctors credentials will be validated by sending a one-time password to the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. After candidates apply for a driving license or its renewal, the doctor must log on to the Sarathi portal and authorize the medical certificate for fitness,” Sundaram stated.

This new procedure applies only to candidates over the age of 40. “A training session for doctors on how to register on the Sarathi portal will be held on June 11 at Regional Transport Offices across the state,” the statement added.