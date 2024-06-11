Only one teacher for 85 students in CCMC-run school in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A single teacher is managing the education of 85 students of the municipal corporation primary school at Kandasamy Nagar in Coimbatore.

Parents of students alleged that the corporation has failed to appoint adequate teachers as per the norm on the pupil-teacher ratio.

A parent, K Sivakumar (name changed), told TNIE that in the upcoming 2024-25 academic year only one female teacher who is also the headmaster in-charge, will have to teach students from Class 1 to 5 and also run the school administration.

“During last academic year, a headmaster was also here with the present teacher but the former moved to another school. One teacher cannot teach the education fundamentals to 85 children efficiently,” Sivakumar expressed his anguish. He pointed out that the school should have three teachers including a headmaster as per the prescribed 30:1 pupil-teacher ratio in Tamil Nadu.

A member of the School Management Committee told TNIE, “In the last three months we have requested the corporation several times to appoint at least two teachers additionally to teach lessons to students. The appointments are yet to be made.”