Speaker prepones Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to June 20

TIRUNELVELI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday said that the upcoming session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly which was scheduled to begin on June 24 has been preponed to June 20, due to the declaration of the Vikravandi bypolls.

Speaking to media persons here, the speaker said that the Business Advisory Committee would meet on Wednesday to discuss the duration of the assembly.

“I had declared that the next assembly session would begin at 10am on June 24 in the assembly-secretariat complex. Meanwhile, the by-election of the Vikravandi assembly constituency has been announced by the Election Commission of India. Hence, the assembly session which was scheduled to begin on June 24 has been preponed to June 20. On Wednesday, I will administer the oath of office to Tharahai Cuthbert who won the Vilavancode by-elections. Following this, the rules committee meeting will be held at my office. After this, the Business Advisory Committee will meet to decide the duration of the assembly and the dates on which the grant requests of various departments should be taken,” said Appavu.

According to the Election Commission of India, the bypoll for the Vikravandi assembly constituency will take place on July 10 and the filing of nomination will begin on June 14. The vacancy of the Vikravandi seat was declared following the death of DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi in April.