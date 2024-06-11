Toxic gas leak from sewer line claims three lives in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A tragic incident unfolded at Pudhunagar in the early hours of Tuesday when toxic gas released from an underground sewer line infiltrated homes, resulting in the deaths of two women and a child. Two other residents have been hospitalized.

The deceased, all from 4th Street, Pudhunagar in the Reddiarpalayam area, have been identified as Sentamarai (80), her daughter Kamatchi (55) and neighbour Selvarani (16).

The tragic incident unfolded as Sentamarai fainted when she went to the toilet. Her daughter Kamatshi went to rescue her from the toilet, but she too inhaled the toxic gas and collapsed there. At the same time, Selvarani (16), daughter of Arogya Das, who lives in the next house, also fainted after she inhaled the toxic gas from the sewage pipe in the toilet.

Kamakchi's daughter Bakiyalakshmi (35), and neighbour Rajeshkanna (60 plus), have been hospitalized following the incident. Bakiyalakshmi is in the intensive care unit of the government general hospital, while Rajeshkanna, is being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Following the tragic incident, local authorities, led by District Collector A. Kulothungan, evacuated residents from the area. Around 40 families reside in the 4th Street of Pudhunagar area. Residents were advised to wear masks as PWD workers commenced repair works on the underground sewerage system. The PWD is investigating the sewer line for blockages that might have caused the gas release.