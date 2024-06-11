Two men hurl petrol bomb at woman’s house in Chennai

CHENNAI: The TP Chatram police have launched a search to nab two men, who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a woman’s house. The woman had earlier complained to the police about the suspects’ alleged illegal activities in the area, said police.

“Santhosh Kumar (24) and Manoj Kumar (23), created a ruckus in front of P Amudha’s (29) house in an inebriated state last year. Based on her complaint, Santhosh was arrested and later released. Last month, Santhosh and Manoj waylaid Amudha’s brother-in-law and attacked him with a knife.

Subsequently, the duo was arrested and they got out of prison on Saturday,” police said. On Sunday morning, Santhosh and Manoj along with another man named Kamal, again created a ruckus in front of Amudha’s house and police managed to nab Kamal.

Around 11 pm, Santhosh and Manoj returned to Amudha’s house and while arguing with her, they allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at her. However, nobody sustained injuries. Further probe is on.