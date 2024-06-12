Guidelines framed for new health insurance scheme for govt staff, pensioners in TN

CHENNAI: The Health Department has framed guidelines for the implementation of a new health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners which facilitates cashless treatment at government hospitals. A G.O. in this regard was issued recently.

Under this, hospitals should form a new health insurance scheme committee similar to the existing Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme funds.

Beneficiaries can approach any of the empanelled government health facilities and avail the scheme, the order said.

If the beneficiary requires procedures approved under the insurance scheme, the nodal officers at the Directorate of Medical Education or Directorate of Medical Services should raise pre-authorisation through the insurer portal or mail communication within 48 hours of admission, considering the emergency of the situation and availability of documents.

The beneficiaries can claim `5 lakh or up to `10 lakh for certain procedures. The insurance can also be claimed for payment wards of government hospitals.