Madras High Court to hear habeas corpus petition for YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's release in regular course

CHENNAI: The regular bench of Madras High Court assigned for dealing with habeas corpus petitions on Wednesday said that it would hear the petition filed by the mother of jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar praying for quashing his detention under the Goondas Act on ‘regular course’ as per the convention of taking up HCPs chronologically based on the oldest date of detention.

The court, however, granted permission to the petitioner to approach the state government for temporary release for medical treatment.

The HCP filed by Kamala, mother of the YouTuber, had raised a lot of dust since a vacation bench of two judges differed on deciding the case and the third judge made some strong comments against the decision of the presiding judge of the vacation bench. After it was referred to the regular bench, it came up for hearing before the bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan.

“We have been following the convention of taking up HCPs on the chronological order based on the oldest date of detention. As such, we do not intend to deviate from the convention,” the bench said.

It directed the Registry to list the petition on the ‘regular course’ for final disposal.

However, the bench granted permission to the petitioner to submit a representation to the state government seeking temporary release of the detenu for medical treatment.

The bench told the government to consider the representation on merits and according to the law; and adjourned the hearing by eight weeks.

Senior counsel John Sathyan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the detenu Shankar was subjected to torture inside the prison inflicting injuries and trauma.