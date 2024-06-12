Tiruchy international airport's new integrated terminal begins operations with grand welcome

TIRUCHY: Operations at the Tiruchy international airport’s new integrated terminal building (ITB) got officially rolling with the arrival of an IndiGo flight from Chennai on Tuesday morning. A water cannon salute was accorded to the maiden flight at the terminal and airport authorities welcomed the passengers by handing over flowers and distributing sweets.

Earlier, airport authorities had stated that the first arrival at the new terminal, which was inaugurated by the prime minister in January this year, would be an IndiGo flight from Singapore at 6.40 am. An hour’s delay, however, led the domestic flight instead making the maiden arrival at the new terminal. A Bengaluru-bound flight from the same carrier made the first departure from the ITB.

While the maiden international flight at the terminal remained the IndiGo flight from Singapore, the first international departure was a SriLankan Airlines flight bound for Colombo, airport authorities said. Airport Director P Subramani and Deputy Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Harish Singh Nayal welcomed the passengers of the maiden flight at the terminal.

S Geetha of Chennai said, “Initially, we planned to travel to Tiruchy by road. However, it was my daughter who insisted upon flying and booked tickets. We are here to attend a wedding. Prior to landing, we were informed that the flight was headed for the new terminal. Upon arrival, we were truly astonished by the building’s architecture and interiors. It was a memorable experience.”

Playback singer VM Mahalingam said, “I always travel to the central region by landing at the Tiruchy airport. It was a surprise today. The terminal building leaves me amazed. Everyone should travel to Tiruchy just to view the ‘artistic’ building.” All flight operations at the airport will now be handled from the new terminal, officials said.