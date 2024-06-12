TN Congress chief wants party to go alone in polls, EVKS points to ‘loss record’

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Tuesday resolved to initiate immediate measures to strengthen the party structure from the poll booth level.

The decision was made during the TNCC general body meeting held in Chennai, where seven resolutions were unanimously adopted.

In the meeting chaired by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, the party resolved to establish structures in every poll booth.

During his address, Selvaperunthagai said it is not good to always depend on the alliance partners in contesting elections and he recalled that the Congress party secured around 20% of the vote share in the the 1989 Assembly general election when the party contested alone. “When will we improve our strength and form an alliance under the Congress party? Only the cadre can answer this,” he remarked, expressing his desire to form a Congress-led alliance in the state.

He further added he is planning to carry out a padayatra in the state to strengthen the party and the details of that will be disclosed soon.

Former union minister EVKS Elangovan, who spoke later at the meeting, recalled when the Congress contested alone in the 2014 parliamentary election, it lost its deposit in all constituencies except for two. “Hence, a well-planned strategy is essential for defeating our rivals,” he stated. He further added, “It would be acceptable if the party decides to strengthen itself and contest alone, but it should not stem from greed.”

Another resolution demanded the union government to allow state governments to decide on their own regarding NEET, citing the several shortcomings reported in the exam recently.