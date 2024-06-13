AMMK won’t be merged with AIADMK: TTV

THANJAVUR: There is no possibility of the AMMK merging with the AIADMK as the reasons for which the former was floated remain, said party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Thanjavur, the AMMK leader further held Edappadi K Palaniswami responsible for the AIADMK’s defeat in the recently-concluded parliamentary election.

Indirectly referring to an initiative by leaders like JCD Prabhakar to unite the AIADMK factions, Dhinakaran said he was happy that someone is trying but added that the AIADMK leadership and the symbol are currently with self-centered persons who only have money power.

Only if the AIADMK workers, who are the real followers of the late J Jayalalithaa, understand the sorry state of affairs the party is in and come together to revitalise it by changing the current leadership would it regain its strength, he added.

On the Vikravandi by-election, the AMMK leader said NDA partners will decide on which party’s candidate should contest.