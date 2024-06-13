Farmers to benefit as CM Stalin rolls out scheme to preserve soil fertility

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a flagship scheme - Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom - aimed at preserving the soil fertility of cultivation land in a comprehensive manner. The programme that has 22 components was announced by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam in the exclusive budget for agriculture for the year 2024-25.

The scheme aims to preserve soil fertility through the promotion of green manure usage among farmers. For 2024-2025, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the distribution of green manure seeds to cover 2 lakh acres benefitting 2 lakh farmers.

The green manure will protect the microorganisms and this, in turn, would nourish nutrients in the soil. In all, 4,000 tonnes of green manure seeds will be distributed to farmers. Five farmers from different places received the green manure seeds from Stalin at the secretariat.

Besides, the chief minister also inaugurated a scheme to provide agricultural equipment at a nominal rent to farmers. For this purpose, 90 tractors and equipment were procured at a total cost of Rs 10.25 crore. Stalin flagged off tractors to be given on nominal rent to farmers.

He also flagged off the tractors bought for training youth from rural areas. Skill development training will be provided to 500 rural youth in six places - Vellore, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli.

Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, RS Rajakannappan, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

How green manure helps

