Kin move Madras HC over Sri Lanka man’s ‘falsified’ death

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan refugee has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to the state government to transfer her nephew from the high-security Special Camp for Foreigners at Tiruchy to the refugee camp at Uchapatti in Madurai where she has been staying after the authorities had furnished false information that he was dead.

T Nageswari, in her petition, stated that her nephew Krishnakumar alias Kanthan was arrested by the Q-Branch CID and was convicted under various acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sentenced to under 10 years imprisonment in 2018.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court commuted the sentence to seven years. As a result, he was released from prison but was detained at the Special Camp for Foreigners at Tiruchy since July 2022. She filed a petition at the Madras High Court to get him transferred to the refugee camp in Madurai. The court directed the authorities concerned to consider her representation.

However, as per the woman, in a shocking turn of events, a communication dated April 23, 2024, from the Commissioner for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils stated that Krishnakumar was dead.

She prayed for the court to issue orders to the authorities concerned to transfer him to the Madurai refugee camp so that he could stay with her. ENS