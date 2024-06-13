Now, farmers, pottery workers in TN can take alluvial soil, clay free of cost

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday allowed farmers and pottery workers to take alluvial soil (vandalmann) and clay (kaliman) from water sources like irrigation tanks, ponds, canals, lakes, etc to take these soils from the water sources maintained by the public works and rural development departments free of cost.

The farmers can use this soil to enrich their cultivation land with nutrients while the pottery workers can use the clay for making pots and other utensils. He said the procedure for taking these soils has been simplified.

In a statement, Stalin said during the past two years, since the water sources were adequately filled, the farmers and pottery workers were not able to take alluvial soil and clay. “This year, since the storage level is less in waterbodies and if they are desilted, during the ensuing monsoon season, more water could be stored in them.

As per the present rules, farmers and pottery workers can take these soils in water sources located within their villages or the nearby ones. Also, they can take these soils only after obtaining a certificate from village administrative officers. Due to this, the farmers and others have been put to hardships,” Stalin added.

The chief minister also said necessary amendments have been made to the Minor Mineral Concession Rules and respective VAOs in villages can permit farmers and pottery workers online. Besides, farmers and pottery workers can take these soils from any of the water resources located in their taluk.