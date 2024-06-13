Open additional counters at Dharmapuri MCH: Patients

DHARMAPURI: Patients visiting the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital urged the hospital administration to open additional counters to outpatients. Currently, only one counter is open to cater to patients.

"We have to wait at least an hour to get an outpatient slip to get treatment," said patients and attendees.

The hospital is one of the key healthcare facilities in Dharmapuri district. Every month thousands of people come here for consultation from neighbouring districts of Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Salem too. While the hospital may be the best when it comes to healthcare, patients have to wait several hours to avail of treatments. Patients are regularly seen queuing in long lines.

Speaking to TNIE on the issues, R Shakthivel, an employee in a private company said, "I had come here at 9 am to get my eight-month-old child vaccinated. It took me nearly one hour to register and get an OP slip. The paediatric counter and the elderly counter remained closed for nearly one-and-a-half hours. At least 100 people had queued up, most were ill or elderly. The hospital administration must open more counters to ensure that patients don't suffer."

B Sivakumar from Kadagathur said, "I am a 70-year-old farmer with chronic pain. I come to the DMCH regularly for treatment and every time the situation is the same. It is extremely distressing for me to stand in the long queues. Everyone arriving here is either ill or has to attend to the patient. We cannot expect others to allow us to cut the queue. This would make them angry. While there is a sign board that says there is an elderly (60+) registration counter, it is never open."

Another patient, P Selvakumar, who had come for a consultation due to gastrointestinal issues said, "It is a harrowing waiting period though we are already in pain due to illness. Government hospitals must adopt a better system and not make patients wait. On Wednesday, while I was waiting, I saw many elderly or prenatal mothers standing for nearly an hour or more just for an OP slip. More counters need to be opened at least to ensure there is no delay."

When TNIE attempted to reach out to Dean K Amudhavalli, she was not able to comment and aides close to her stated that she was in an important meeting. Officials said, "They will look into the matter and take immediate measures to improve the situation."