Sericulturists in TN's Anchetti allege neglect by dept officer

KRISHNAGIRI: Silk farmers alleged that the sericulture department officer had not visited the farms in the Anchetti region for over nine months. They say they are deprived of valuable guidance and information on training programmes that are necessary in improving silk-rearing practices.

Sericulturist K Shanmugam (41) of A Pudhur village near Anchetti has been doing silk farming on around two acres of land for the past three years.



"The sericulture department officer last visited my field in June 2023. Thereafter, no officer was seen on the ground. Officials should visit all villages at least once a month and share valuable information about mulberry cultivation and other schemes," Shanmugam told TNIE.

Seconding him another farmer C Murugan (48) of Erumathanapalli said he is getting guidance and advice from his friends and farmers in Karnataka state which is close to Anchetti. "State Officials should make frequent visits to the villages. People in the hilly Anchetti region already lack proper livelihood," he noted.

R Sivakumar, a farmer from Mariyalam village, had seen the sericulture department officer three months ago. Another farmer C Shanmugam (52) of the same village demanded officials to inform them about the training programme or to share valuable information for farming because only a section of farmers are getting benefits and many poor farmers are not.

However, the officer concerned said there is no manpower to cover all areas.

Assistant Inspectors of Sericulture, Karupasamy, said, "There are five posts of Junior Inspectors of Sericulture and one post of Assistant Inspector of Sericulture in Anchetti taluk. Out of the six posts, five Junior Inspectors either retired or were transferred and their posts are vacant. I travel the length and breadth of the Anchetti taluk and visit many villages as I have to single-handedly take up the work of six people."

Karupasamy alleged a few farmers without any eligibility for subsidy schemes make allegations if they are denied it. "Subsidies are given only to eligible farmers. Training programmes will be conveyed to farmers once they are announced," he said.

"There are some vacant posts. The Assistant Inspector of Sericulture will be ordered to inspect villages," said L Chandrasekar, Regional Joint Director of Sericulture.