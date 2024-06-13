Tamil Nadu Assembly to clear demands from 55 depts in eight days

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to discuss and clear the demands for grants for 55 government departments in just eight days in the upcoming session. Dismissing criticism from opposition parties about the brevity of the session, speaker M Appavu on Wednesday said there is precedent as in 2004 (during the AIADMK regime) the House sat for just six days after the Lok Sabha elections.

Contrary to this, he said, the House will meet each morning and evening of the eight days to ensure all members get an opportunity to discuss their concerns.

During the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held earlier in the day, the AIADMK strongly objected to the short session.

AIADMK whip SP Velumani told reporters, “Deputy leader of the opposition, RB Udhayakumar, and I put forth a strong plea for a longer session but it was not accepted. When the speaker cited the Vikravandi by-election, we said the session could be held after the polls. Other opposition parties also stressed this. But it was not heeded to. The DMK has not fulfilled its electoral promise to hold the Assembly session for 100 days a year.”

No Bill will be adopted sans discussion: Appavu

Velumani also alleged that during the live telecast of Assembly sessions, the speeches of leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami were blocked out. The speaker said that on the first day of the Assembly session -- June 20 -- proceedings of the House would be adjourned after condoling the death of 15 former MLAs and also DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi.

The demands for grants for government departments would start on June 21 as the Rules Committee of the House has decided to reschedule the timing of the morning sessions as 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Appavu said the forthcoming session had to be advanced to June 20.

Questioned about the short duration of this session, the speaker said, “The government cannot make any announcement for Villupuram. In 2004 after the Lok Sabha elections were over, the Assembly session lasted for just six days and 13 Bills were adopted without any discussion. In the current session, no Bill will be adopted without discussion.”