TN seeks Finland’s help to set up quantum computing centre

CHENNAI: The state government is in talks with Finland and is seeking its help in setting up a quantum computing centre in Tamil Nadu, sources in the government said in the backdrop of CM MK Stalin’s meeting with Finland ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta on Tuesday.

During Global Investors Meet this year, Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state was trying to get one of the two quantum computing centres, which is sponsored by the Centre. The other has already been allocated to the Northeast region.

He also remarked Finland was one of the countries that did particularly well in building quantum computing and the state was in discussion with officials.

Tamil Nadu is looking at providing high-end jobs in the state as it is making a transition towards a knowledge based and green economy.