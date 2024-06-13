Two babies among 5 killed as bus hits bikes in Salem

COIMBATORE: Five people, including two children, were killed when a private bus hit two bikes on which they were travelling at Sukkampatti village in Salem on Wednesday morning.

Veeranam police said R Murugan (30), a land surveyor in Krishnagiri district, his wife Nandhini (25), their one-year-old son Kavin were travelling on one of the two-wheelers. Lakshman (35) a resident of Poovanur, was travelling on the other two-wheeler to attend the marriage function of a relative, with wife Vedhavalli (28) and children Chinna Durai (6) and Dileep (4). Vedhavalli was also holding her sister’s 11-month-old daughter Rituvika.

The two families were travelling behind a slow-moving truck near the government higher secondary school at Sukkampatti village when a private bus heading to Salem from Achankuttapatty hit both bikes from behind. Murugan, Nandhini and Vedhavalli were killed on the spot and Kavin died on the way to the hospital. Rituvika died without responding to treatment.