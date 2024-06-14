Annamalai calls on Tamilisai, praises her hardwork for party

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai visited party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Friday and said her political experience is providing impetus for the party's growth.

After calling on Soundararajan at her residence here, Annamalai, in a post on X, said he was extremely happy in visiting 'Akka Tamilisai,' a senior leader who functioned efficiently as the party's Tamil Nadu unit chief.

Soundararajan, when she led the party in the state resolutely said that lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu and worked hard to achieve it.

Her "political experience and her advice is continuously providing an impetus for the party's growth," Annamalai said.

In a post on X, Soundararajan said she was happy to meet Annamalai.