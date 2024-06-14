CM Stalin reiterates demand for states to regain control over MBBS admission

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday reiterated his demand for the state to regain control over the MBBS admission process. His statement follows the recent controversy around this year’s NEET exam results and the union government’s decision to cancel grace marks awarded to 1,563 students.

In a social media post on X, CM slammed the Centre, saying, “The union government’s attempt to wriggle out of the recent NEET scam by agreeing to cancellation of grace marks is another admission of their own ineptitude.”

“While condemning their (Centre’s) incompetence as well as apathy towards the agony of lakhs of students, we reiterate that the only solution for this issue is to restore the role of state governments in deciding the method of selection for MBBS courses,” he asserted

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said the government has no plans to file a case in the Supreme Court on the discrepancies in NEET results but will continue insisting that the Centre ban NEET.