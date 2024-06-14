Green cover in Kovai to be increased two-fold

COIMBATORE: The state government plans to increase the green cover two-fold in Coimbatore district in the next five years, stated State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 21st anniversary of Coimbatore-based environmental organisation Siruthuli, Rajaa said the government has planned to carry out rejuvenation work in the identified 34 tributaries of River Noyyal in Coimbatore soon.

He assured the state government’s full cooperation with environmental organisations like Siruthuli for their work towards protecting water bodies and increasing tree cover. He appealed to the organisation to expand their social work to places other than Coimbatore district.

Pointing to the Tamil Nadu government’s effort towards the conservation of the environment, the minister said the government has implemented a scheme to save palm trees and also launched an initiative to increase their number. “Over 1 crore palm saplings have been planted across the state after the rollout of the plan. The government has been working to increase green cover in the state from 23.8% to 33% by associating with the public and environmental organisations. The target cannot be achieved easily without the people’s coordination,” he said.

Rajaa observed that the emission of carbon was very low in the state due to the adoption of renewable energy.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan, Siruthuli’s Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan and other trustees participated in the event.