Omni buses registered in other states cannot ply in TN from June 14: Minister S S Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Thursday announced that tourist and omni buses registered in other states will not be allowed to operate in Tamil Nadu from Friday. However, Omni bus association claimed that they have time till Tuesday

Speaking to reporters here, Sivasankar said buses registered in other states, mostly to benefit from low registration fees and road tax, must be re-registered in Tamil Nadu to continue their operation. “Enough time has already been given for the operators to register in the state,” he added.

Sivasankar further clarified that out of a total of 19,500 government buses plying in the state, only 3,000 are 13 to 14 years old. “It was propagated by a section of media outlets that all government buses are worn out. But that is not true. Also, a total of 7,200 new buses are to be introduced in the state soon,” he said.

Earlier, during a function held at the MTC Central Depot, the minister distributed appointment letters to 49 people who secured positions in MTC on compassionate grounds. However, Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, claimed that based on their request, the minister and the transport commissioner have granted permission for the buses to operate until June 18 (Tuesday) to cater for commuters who have already booked tickets.