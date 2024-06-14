PMK to contest Vikravandi bypoll as part of NDA; four-cornered contest likely

The ruling DMK has already fielded Anniyur Siva as its candidate. The principal opposition party - AIADMK - which secured a significant number of votes in this constituency in 2021 Assembly election, is yet to announce its candidate. Also, AIADMK had won the the by-election to Vikravandi constituency in 2019 when it was the ruling party.

If the AIADMK announces its candidate, there will be a four-cornered contest in Vikravandi in this by-election and this could turn out to be one of the intensely fought by-elections.

In the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, VCK, which contested in alliance with the ruling DMK, secured the highest number of 72,188 votes in the Vikravandi assembly segment within the Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency. It was followed by AIADMK, which secured 65,365 votes. PMK and NTK respectively secured 32,198 and 8,352 votes.

In the 2021 assembly elections, N Pugazhenthi (DMK) won by securing 93,730 votes. AIADMK’s R Muthamilselvan polled 84,157 votes and Sheeba Ashmi R of NTK polled 8,216 votes. AIADMK, BJP and PMK were part of the same alliance in 2021.

Vikravandi Assembly constituency was formed after delimitation of Assembly constituencies in 2008. Since 2011, CPM, DMK, and AIADMK have won in this constituency in different elections. The present bypoll, scheduled for July 10, was necessitated by the untimely demise of Pugazhenthi in April.