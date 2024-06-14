Six drug peddlers arrested in TN, booked under Goondas Act

NAMAKKAL: Six people were arrested under the Goondas Act for selling illegal drug tablets and operating a fake, unlicensed medical shop in Namakkal town. The arrests on Thursday morning followed a well-coordinated police operation.

Sources revealed that police were tipped off about a gang selling drug tablets and injection drugs near a lake at Pothanur, Paramathivelur, in Namakkal. Acting on this information, Paramathi Velur police surrounded the suspects on Wednesday evening, catching them red-handed. They confiscated 10 drug tablets, 10 injection drugs, Rs 50,000 in cash, two bikes, and six cell phones, all used in the smuggling operation.

The arrested persons have been identified as M Chidambaram (27), S Pasupathi (24), G Nithesh (24), Muhammed Husain (24), R Gokulraj (20), and M Selvam (23).

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Pasupathi and Chidambaram were operating an unlicensed medical shop in Paramathi Velur. They revealed that they obtained the medical supplies from a manufacturing unit in Nagpur using a fake licence certificate. All transactions were conducted online, and the drugs were shipped from the Nagpur unit.

Namakkal District Superintendent of Police S Rajeshkannan told TNIE, "They acquired the tablets for `30 each and sold them for `900. They have been incarcerated under the Goondas Act and the shop has been sealed. A special team has been formed to investigate further illegal activities in the district."

This significant crackdown on illegal drug operations highlights the efforts and the much-needed efforts to curb drug-related crimes.