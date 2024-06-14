‘Stature doesn’t put Ilaiyaraaja above law’

CHENNAI: The stature of renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja does not put him above the law and he cannot claim copyright for his musical works without retaining an agreement for such right, the Echo Recording company told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Advancing the arguments on behalf of the music label before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, senior counsel Vijay Narayan said the music composer lost his rights as soon as he received the remuneration for the musical work for a cinematograph movie, for which, he was commissioned by the producer through an agreement, though not in the nature of a master-servant relationship.

“Certainly, he is a musical genius but when he is employed and he receives remuneration, then the provisions of the Copyright Act apply. Once he is remunerated for his work, then he loses all his rights in those works as far as copyright is concerned,” the counsel stressed. Echo Recording filed the appeal challenging the particular part of the order by a single judge bench, which said that the music composer has a special moral right to exploit his musical works as he desired with regard to the 4,500 songs he composed from the 1970s to 1990s.