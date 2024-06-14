TN govt ordered to classify trans persons under special category for jobs, education

CHENNAI: Asserting that denial to consider trans perons under a special category is against the orders of the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to treat trans persons under a separate category while considering them for public employment and educational opportunities.

“The second respondent (Home Secretary) is directed to treat the trans persons under special category and not to treat them under female or male category in all education and employment avenues,” Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court also asked the Home Secretary to direct all the recruiting agencies to specify transgender as a special category and prescribe separate and lower cut-off marks, age relaxation and other norms as done for other categories like caste-based ones.

The order was passed on a petition filed by a trans person, R Anushree, seeking orders to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to consider her application under a special category of transgenders for recruitment to the posts falling under the Combined Civil Services Group-II A as per a notification of 2017.

The petitioner stated that though she scored 121.5 marks in the exam, she was not called for certificate verification as she was treated as an SC (woman), for whom the cut-off mark was higher than her score.