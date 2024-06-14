Trial run of six natural gas-powered buses begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A trial run of four buses fuelled by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Chennai and two buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Ramanathapuram was launched by the state transport department on Thursday. Transport Minister S S Sivasankar flagged off the trial operation at the MTC Central depot in Chennai.

The operational costs of CNG and LNG buses are estimated to be 5% to 20% lower than those of diesel-powered buses. Officials highlight that vehicles running on these natural gases offer greater mileage and are environmentally friendly as they don’t emit smoke. Currently, diesel costs `92.34 per litre, while CNG is priced at `86 per kg and LNG at `61 per kg.

Among the six buses now powered by natural gas, two belong to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and they will ply on the West Saidapet-Sriperumbudur (553W) routes. Two mofussil buses of the Villupuram division of TNSTC will ply on the Kancheepuram-Poonamallee (76 CB) and Kancheepuram-Vadamangalam (76 VA) routes. Similarly, two mofussil buses from Kumbakonam division of TNSTC on Ramanathapuram-Periyapattinam (4A) and Ramanathapuram-Sayalkudi (228) routes, have been converted to CNG vehicles.