Candidates make a splash in colorful attire as Vikravandi bypoll nominations begin

VILLUPURAM: Five candidates filed their nomination papers for the Vikravandi bypoll on Friday. Dressed in colourful attire, the candidates’ arrival captured the attention of the public.

According to official sources, independent candidates N Agni Alwar (43), A Noor Muhamand (60), K Padmarajan (63), S Rajendran and member of Ahimsa Socialist Katchi T Ramesh (44) filed their nomination. Padmarajan, a native of Salem, is apparently contesting for the 242nd time in election.

Alwar came with a garland of cash amounting to Rs 50,000 and coins worth Rs 10,000 in a bag to depict that election had become ‘a business’. He paid the deposit amount of Rs 10,000 in coins of Rs 2, Rs 5, and Rs 10.

“The garland of notes is to inform the public that elections should not be run based on corruption. Today elections are held with a price tagged for votes. This has to change,” said Alwar.

Rajendran wore a garland of ATM and ration cards. He also insisted that the deposit amount be paid through UPI online transaction, but the option was rejected. His nomination, official sources said, has been put on hold.