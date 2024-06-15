Gang waylays car on Salem-Kochi NH, tries to rob Kerala businessman

COIMBATORE: A daring highway robbery bid near Madukkarai on the outskirts of Coimbatore city early morning on Friday fizzled out due to the courage and presence of mind of a Kerala-based businessman whose car was intercepted by an armed masked gang.

The four-member gang came in three cars and waylaid the car in which the businessman, M Aslam Siddiq (28), and his three employees were travelling on the Salem-Kochi national highway from Bengaluru to Ernakulam in Kerala.

The gangsters started breaking the windshield of the car with steel rods but Siddiq rushed his car to a nearby toll plaza. As the place has CCTV surveillance and public movement, the gang withdrew from its attempt and fled, said police.

Sources said Siddiq, son of Moideen of Ernakulam, runs an advertising firm in Kochi. Siddiq and his employees Charles, Nithin and Ajeesh had gone to Bengaluru two days ago to purchase computers.

Around 2.30 am, when their car was heading to Walayar on the Salem-Kochi national highway, the gang blocked their way half a kilometre before the L&T toll plaza.

Four masked men with weapons got out of the cars, surrounded Siddiq’s vehicle and started to break its windshield.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers started to drive the car towards Walayar but the gang gave chase. Soon after the businessman’s car reached the L& T toll plaza on the highway, the gang withdrew, sensing the public’s presence and surveillance. After parking the car, Siddiq complained to Madukkarai Police in the morning.

It is said the Kerala-bound travellers had a large amount of cash with them and somebody who knew it attempted to rob them on the highway. A team has been formed to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Madukkarai police interrogated the complainant as to whether he had rivalry with any gangs.