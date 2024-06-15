Harur residents receive green or yellow water

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur in Dharmapuri district are anxious about the quality of water supplied to them by the town panchayat.

The public received its usual share of supply from the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project on Friday. However, it was mostly found either green or yellow, suggesting likely contamination or inadequate treatment.

The turbid water has irked residents as they fear it could harm them. Speaking to TNIE, R Velayudham, a resident of Harur, said, "In some homes the water provided was yellow and in some cases it was green. How do they expect people to drink such water? It could potentially cause severe ailments to people, especially children and elderly people. If our water source is easily contaminated, it means the water is not properly filtered or protected," he said.

Another resident, N Anand, blamed tanks in which the civic body stores water received from the Hogenakkal project. "The tanks are the problem. The tanks in which Hogenakkal water is stored are never cleaned. They also mix other water from sources in these tanks, thus contaminating both the tank and the water," he said.

Officials in the revenue department said, "The Block Development Office and the TWAD are investigating the cause of the turbidity. We have also instructed local bodies to ensure clean water supply and protect water sources using chlorine or trace amounts of bleaching powder."