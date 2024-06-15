Pondy L-G visits gas leak victims’ houses and inspects sewage line work

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan inspected Public Works Department activities in Pudhu Nagar on Friday evening and issued instructions to officials.

The inspection comes after the death of three individuals and the hospitalisation of several others due to toxic fumes from a sewage line in Pudhu Nagar on Tuesday. Radhakrishnan also visited the house of the victims’ families and consoled the bereaved.

Speaking to the media, he stated, “A decision has been taken to lay a parallel pipeline along with the principal pipeline. Chambers will be fixed, and air vents will be placed. All issues will be resolved when the parallel pipeline is laid”

Regarding the sewage treatment plant, Radhakrishnan said, “There have been demands to shift the sewage treatment plant to another location. We will discuss this in a meeting and develop a long-term plan. We cannot close the plant immediately as we need to select a new site, construct it, lay pipelines, and then close the current plant.”

During the inspection, officials found that the toxic fumes spread through a straight line without bends. He further informed, “All drainage water will be removed, and the sewage water coming to the treatment plant will be tested.”