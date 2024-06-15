State highways department identifies 46 speed breakers causing accident in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After the state highways department received requests to remove speed breakers that were illegally laid on the highroads, corporation roads, municipalities and rural areas, the department concerned has identified 46 such speed breakers on state highways in Virudhunagar district. The complaints also stated that speed breakers hindered the movement of ambulances.

There are 255 speed breakers on the state highways in the district. Sources said, the district administration has been receiving complaints seeking to remove the speed breakers that were laid illegally on the roads. The complaints cited accidents that have occurred due to the speed breakers not set up in accordance with proper measurements, resulting in injuries and death. Subsequently, the district collector ordered the state highways department to investigate and submit a report on the speed breakers laid on state highways in the district. The report revealed that 46 out of 255 speed breakers are obstructing traffic and causing accidents.

Similarly, of 672 speed breakers in rural areas, teams under assistant director (Municipalities) will identify those that are obstructing traffic. Meanwhile, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan has warned of legal action against the organisation or individual that laid speed breakers on state highways without permission.