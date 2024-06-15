Tamil Nadu: Summer rain, dip in arrival leads to hike of veggie prices in south districts

MADURAI/THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/TENKASI: Dip in arrival of vegetables has led to major fluctuations in vegetable prices across Madurai in the recent weeks, with prices of almost all veggies crossing Rs 50/kg. Terming the price surge as seasonal, considering the regular drop in local cultivation during summers every year, experts urged the state government to take action towards addressing irrigation woes to ensure vegetable cultivation throughout the year.

According to sources, a severe surge of vegetable price remains a major issue during every mid-year, particulary in the case of Madurai and other southern markets, which mainly rely on other state markets to meet their vegetable needs. For instance in Madurai market, a 15 kg crate of tomatoes was sold at Rs 150 (Rs 10/kg) in early May this year, while the prices of other vegetables stood at normal levels.

However, unseasonal rainfall took a toll on the cultivation in the district, forcing the markets to rely on Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka markets, thereby causing a hike in prices. By June first week, the tomato prices fluctuated and went above Rs 800/crate. It may be noted that only 30-40 % of vegetables are procured from local cultivators in Madurai.

"For the past couple of weeks, the arrival of vegetables has been down by 50% in Madurai central market due to unseasonal rainfall. On Friday, tomato price stood at Rs 500/15 kg crate. The prices of beans, coriander and broad beans are well above Rs 100/kg, and the retail prices of veggies are close to 10% higher than the wholesale prices," said N Chinnamayan, president of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai. The prices are expected to return to normalcy by July-August with the beginning of the harvest season. But, if unseasonal rainfall occurs in coming weeks, the prices may go up further, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, S Manuel Jayaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association in Paravai, said, "The drop in arrival usually occurs from May month till June and we have to rely on other state markets. For instance, at present the arrival of potatoes has dropped to 3,000 kg from normal arrival of 4,500 kg. Moreover, the demand for onions are also going up gradually."