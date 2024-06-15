Tangedco procures 11K transformers with unique ID for better monitoring

CHENNAI: As part of reforms in distribution sector, Tangedco has purchased 11,000 transformers, each marked with a unique identification number. This move will help the utility accurately monitor and assess the performance of these transformers.

A senior official told TNIE, “With these identification numbers, it is easy to track the transformer’s history, including the date of purchase and installation, location, model, guarantee details, and more. As a pilot project, we have installed these transformers in major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. A few transformers have also already been distributed to other regions.”

Highlighting the benefits of unique numbers, another official said, “Our current identification processes for distribution transformers are manual. To address this, we plan to integrate them with unique numbers ensuring effective tracking and utilisation. These numbers will be prominently displayed on transformers at a visible height.”

Currently, a team of officials is visiting the sellers and assigning numbers to the transformers. Before delivery, the seller will place the unique number on the transformers. Records will be maintained in Tangedco’s integrated computer servers.

In the second phase, Tangedco has ordered 9,140 new transformers with unique numbers. These transformers are expected to be delivered by the companies concerned in the near future.