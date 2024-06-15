Veggie prices soar due to dip in supply, rise in transport cost

TIRUCHY: The prices of vegetables like beans, drumstick, potato, tomato, shallots, ginger, carrot and broad beans have shot up by at least 15-40 per cent in the last two weeks in the district, due to adverse weather conditions, dip in supply and rise in transportation costs. Prices of some vegetables, except brinjal, have almost doubled in retail markets.

For example, beans which retailed at Rs 60 per kg a month ago now sells at RS 140-Rs 150 per kg. In wholesale markets, like Gandhi Market, the green vegetable sells at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, carrots are priced at Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg in the wholesale market but are selling at Rs 80 per kg in retail outlets. The prices of other vegetables like drumsticks, shallots, broad beans, beetroot, ginger and coriander leaves have hit triple digits.

"Heavy rain has affected vegetable production and arrivals at Gandhi Market has come down drastically. On average, the market receives 150 trucks of vegetables every day. This has dwindled by 20-30%," AMP Abdul Hakkim, president, Tiruchy Gandhi Market Anaithu Vyabarigal Pothu Nala Sangam, told TNIE.

Transport charges and wastage have also increased the cost of some vegetables, especially in retail shops. "Usually price of vegetables sees an uptick in summer as demand rises but supply remains stagnant. Whether the vehicle comes with 10 or 100 sacks of vegetables, the transport cost remains the same. This results in increase in price of some vegetables in retail stores," said Tiruchy Gandhi Market Retail Traders Association president MK Jaishankar.

"Many vegetables do not look fresh when they arrive. Wastage is high, resulting in price rise," he added.

"I came to the market to buy vegetables for at least a week on Fridays. But due to high prices, I could not buy vegetables for even three days. Vegetable prices are higher this week than previous two weeks," said G Sumathi, a resident of ARK Nagar.

When contacted, an official from Tiruchy horticulture department told TNIE, "Vegetable prices have been on the rise for the past two weeks due to short supply and adverse weather conditions. Now the price is getting normal. Vegetable prices are 10 per cent lower in Uzhavar Santhai compared to Gandhi Market."