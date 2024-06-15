Vellore Collector felicitates 34 blood donors

VELLORE: The Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Friday.

District Collector VR Subbulakshmi inaugurated the event and honoured 34 blood donors with certificates and shields.

The district collector highlighted the importance of blood donation especially due to increasing accidents.

Subbulakshmi while addressing the hospital staff and other people said, “Government hospitals have more experienced and knowledgeable doctors and are providing high-quality services to the public. Today’s lifestyle poses various challenges, leading to an increase in diseases. I express my sincere gratitude to the blood donors.”

A blood donation pledge was taken under the leadership of the collector. Earlier, the collector had also visited the primary intervention service centre in the hospital, inspecting various units, including medical, dental, laboratory, psychiatric counselling, and physical counselling centres. She also interacted with parents to ensure children were receiving proper treatment.

The event also witnessed the presence of Medical College Principal (in charge) Rajavelu, Associate Director (Medical Works) Balachandar, Medical Superintendent Rathi Thilakam, College Vice Principal Keuri Valakondala, and Deputy Director Banumathi.