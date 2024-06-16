Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Erode's Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: A 25-year-old farmer died early on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant on a farm, near Bhavanisagar, in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) of Erode district.

The deceased R Venkatachalam, 25, was a resident of Malayappalayam village, near Nambiyur, in Erode district. He was staying on a pumpkin farm at the Sujil Kuttai area, near Bhavanisagar, overnight when he came under attack.

"Venkatachalam and his brother-in-law had leased agricultural land and cultivated pumpkins. Currently, the pumpkins are in good shape. It is said Venkatachalam and two others stayed on the farm on Friday night to protect the pumpkins," police said.

"On Saturday, around 1 am, a wild elephant came out of the forest and entered their farm. Venkatachalam and his two companions woke up on hearing the barking of dogs. Upon seeing the elephant, the trio tried to escape. Unfortunately, the elephant attacked Venkatachalam and he died on the spot," police added.

"The duo accompanying Venkatachalam screamed and the farmers in the nearby fields rushed to the spot. By then the elephant went away from there. On information, the Bhavanisagar police and forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. They retrieved his body and sent it to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. A case has been registered. Further investigations are on." police added.