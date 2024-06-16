Governor, CM Stalin laud Vasuki, Raguraman for winning Sahitya Akademi awards

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders congratulated writers Yuma Vasuki and Lokesh Raguraman for being chosen by Sahitya Akademi for the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar awards respectively.

Both the writers hail from Delta districts. Vasuki, who has been awarded for his book ‘Thanviyin Piranthanal’ (The Birthday of Thanvi), hails from Pattukkottai taluk in Thanjavur district. Lokesh Raguraman, who has been chosen for his book ‘Vishnu Vandhar’ (Vishnu has come), is a native of Nannilam taluk in Thiruvarur district.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ravi praised the writers, stating, “These prestigious awards are a testament to their exceptional contributions to Tamil literature, enriching our literary heritage.”

Stalin, in his message on the platform, said, “Yuma Vasuki has carved a unique identity in Tamil literature across various forms such as novels, poems, and short stories. Having already won an award for best translation, this Bal Sahitya Puraskar is a fitting recognition of his commendable contribution to children’s literature.” He also congratulated Lokesh Raguraman for receiving the Yuva Puraskar for ‘Vishnu Vandhar’, a collection of short stories.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, also congratulated the writers.