Labourer gets 22 years jail for sexual assault of girl in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man was awarded 22 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl in 2019. The Special Court under the POCSO Act sentenced K Ramkumar, a daily wage worker, on Friday for 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under the POCSO Act and another two years and a fine of Rs 5,000 under IPC Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation.)

Police said Ramkumar was the girl's neighbour. He had sexually assaulted her by forcefully taking her inside her house when her parents went to work on June 15, 2019, and several times after that. He had also threatened her not to reveal anything.

Unable to bear his torture, the minor told about the ordeal to her father who then filed a complaint at the Selvapuram Police station on January 1, 2020. Prabhadevi, Inspector of the Selvapuram police station, registered a case and arrested Ramkumar.

More than 27 cases including robbery and theft are pending against Ramkumar in various police stations in Coimbatore district.

G Kulasekaran, Sessions Judge, delivered the judgement sentencing Ramkumar.