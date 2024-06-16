Southern railway announces spl trains between Tambaram, Ramanathapuram to ease holiday rush

MADURAI: In a bid to clear extra rush during the holidays, the southern railway has announced special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram. In a press statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer M Senthamil Selvan, he said that Tambaram - Ramanathapuram (06051) bi-weekly express special will depart from Tambaram at 7 pm on June 21, 23, 28, 30, and July 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Fridays & Sundays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 07.50 am the next day.



The return journey with Ramanathapuram - Tambaram (06052) bi-weekly express special will depart from Ramanathapuram at 3 pm on June 22, 24, 29, and July 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 (Saturdays & Mondays), to reach Tambaram at 3.15 am the next day.



Speed trial in Madurai — Bodinayakkanur section



To upgrade the sectional speed, a speed trial with a special train will be conducted in the Madurai junction — Bodinayakkanur section on June 16 (Sunday). The trial run will be held between 1.30 pm and 3 pm with a speed of 121 kmph. The present sectional speed of the division is 100 kmph. The oscillation monitoring system (OMS) provided in the special train is capable of recording even minute variations in the track parameters. Hence the name OMS Special. People living in close proximity to the tracks, railway staff/labourers involved in track/traction/signal related work are requested not to approach the track, or cross it during the trial. The special train will be run between 3.30 pm and 5 pm for its return journey.