Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveils new logo for SDAT

CHENNAI: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday unveiled a new logo for the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release, the yellow in the logo symbolises energy and enthusiasm for sports and blue stood for momentum and freedom. Udhayanidhi also distributed Kalaignar sports kits at the event which was held in Tiruppur. Udhayanidhi launched the distribution of 410 sports kits, each containing 33 types of sports equipment including for cricket, volleyball, football and silambam for 265 village panchayats in Tiruppur.