Tirunelveli CPM office attack: Party cadre demands arrest of caste outfit leaders, henchmen

TIRUNELVELI: A day after a community outfit vandalised the Tirunelveli CPM party office and attacked party functionaries for allegedly conducting an inter-caste marriage, the party cadre on Saturday demanded the police to invoke sections of Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 against the accused and arrest all the henchmen involved.

According to sources, the Perumalpuram police have so far booked 26 people and arrested 12 suspects, including Saiva Vellalar Munnetra Sangam leader Panthal Raja and five relatives of the bride.

Speaking to TNIE, CPM district secretary Sriram demanded the district police to register a case under the PCR Act, 1955, and arrest all the henchmen who accompanied Saiva Vellalar Munnetra Sangam functionaries during the attack. “We do not expect the women of their families to be put behind the bars, but action must be taken against the accused, including history-sheeter Jeyakumar, a native of Srivaikuntam,” he said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack and said the act was a clear reflection of the poor law and order situation. “It is sad to see incidents of casteism and untouchability proliferating in the state,” he said, and sought appropriate action against the assailants.

People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne also slammed the lethargy of top police officials in dealing with such cases in Tirunelveli, a caste-sensitive district. “Chief Minister MK Stalin should take action to protect the couples opting for inter-caste marriage,” he added.

It may be noted that the CPM office was vandalised on Friday after the party cadre conducted the marriage of a Vellalar community woman and an SC man against the wishes of the former’s family.

Meanwhile, CPM cadres staged a protest against the attack, on Saturday.