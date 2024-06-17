Anna University to rope in int’l faculty, 50 per cent waiver in course fee

CHENNAI: Encouraged by its improved QS rankings this year, Anna University has decided to hire international faculty and attract more foreign students to the campus.

Anna University has been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country and the 400 best universities globally, by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). As per QS World University Rankings 2025, Anna University is ranked 383rd on the list.

The rankings are based on various parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international-faculty ratio, international students, international research network, sustainability and employment outcomes.

Though the university has scored a perfect 100 in citations per faculty, which reflects the research work being carried out in the varsity, its score in international student and faculty ratio is the lowest. In the international student ratio, it has scored only 1.3. To improve its score in the parameter, Anna University has reduced fees for foreign students and is also promoting the university through various portals and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations(ICCR) to attract foreign students.