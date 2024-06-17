Colleges fleecing; students in Tamil Nadu want transparency

CHENNAI: When S Adhithyan enrolled in a BSc Mathematics programme at a government-aided college in 2019, he was told to pay a fee of Rs 61,000 for the three-year course by the management. His father is a daily wager and his mother took a loan from a self-help group to support his studies. That is why, the family was slightly relieved when the physical classes were disrupted due to Covid-19 and the government announced that colleges should only collect 75% of the fees.

However, they were shocked when the college allegedly insisted he pay the full amount despite these directives. The management even silenced his questions by threatening to harm his academics. Frustrated over this, Adhithyan consulted some of his seniors and discovered that the government-fixed fees for his course were less than Rs 5,000.

Upon graduating, Adhithyan filed a case against the institution seeking the college to return the excess fees. Adhithyan is one among many students who are robbed in daylight by some of the government-aided and government arts and science colleges in the state.

In government-aided colleges, the government pays the salaries for teachers, non-teaching staff, and clerical staff, in addition to providing the land and initial infrastructure. The government also released a fee structure for government and aided colleges in 1997. However, taking advantage of the lack of transparency in the fees fixed by the government, many government aided colleges and a few government colleges charge exorbitant fees, said students.