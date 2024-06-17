DMDK toes AIADMK line; Sasi says her entry has begun

CHENNAI: Toeing the line of its ally AIADMK, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday announced that the party would boycott the Vikravandi byelection. In a statement, she said byelections are not held according to democratic traditions and since there is no credibility, the DMDK is boycotting this bypoll.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, an ally of the BJP, urged the party cadre to work for the victory of PMK candidate. “Also, by driving away Edappadi K Palaniswami from the electoral field, it is clear that people have already rejected him,” he added.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement charged that the DMK has been ‘betraying’ Vanniyars for decades and the government failed to ensure 10.5% reservation for the community just by collecting appropriate data. “So, defeating the DMK in this byelection will ensure social justice,” he added.

VK Sasikala said the AIADMK which became the third largest party in Parliament, has been facing electoral defeats continuously. Certain selfish persons have led the party to this situation. Further, the party also forfeited deposits in many constituencies.

“No one can think that the AIADMK is a closed chapter because my entry has started. With the help of the AIADMK cadre and people, we will ensure that the rule of Amma returns in 2026,” she added.