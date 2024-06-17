Four held for robbing Rs 30L from bizman in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Vellore North police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing Rs 30 lakh from an Ambur-based businessman Farash Ahmed, on Sunday.

While the suspects, Sarathkumar (28) and Prashanth (26) are from Thottapalayam, Dinesh (30) and Gokul (26) are from Karugambathur and Gudiyattam respectively. Officials seized Rs 22 lakh and a two-wheeler from them.

The robbery took place on June 7, when Ahmed was walking near the Woodlux shop on Vellore-Arcot road carrying Rs 30 lakh for business purposes. Three persons came on a two-wheeler and blocked Ahmed's way, while the fourth joined them on foot and together robbed the cash. Based on Ahmed's complaint on June 14, police had been on the lookout for the suspects. On Sunday, they found the four using CCTV cameras in the area. A case has been registered and they were remanded to judicial custody.

43% Vellore candidates give UPSC prelims a miss

As many as 949 candidates were absent for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims Examination in Vellore on Sunday. Only 1, 273 candidates wrote the examination, out of the 2,222 candidates, who were supposed to appear across the nine centres in Vellore district.

The centres were at Voorhees College, Voorhees Higher Secondary School, Government Muslim Higher Secondary School, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, E V R Nagammai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, N Krishnaswamy Mudaliar Higher Secondary School, Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, D.K.M College for Women.