Minister Nehru plays down ‘snubbed’ Lalgudi MLA’s online protest

TIRUCHY: In the wake of four-time DMK MLA from Lalgudi A Soundarapandian taking to social media to express his displeasure over not being informed about official programmes in his constituency, party principal secretary and Minister KN Nehru on Sunday told media persons that the former was already reached out to over the matter and declined further comment.

On Friday, Soundarapandian reacted to a Facebook post by minister Nehru in which he shared pictures of his recent visit to Lalgudi along with the district collector and other officials to identify potential sites for constructing new taluk and sub-registrar offices.

The MLA allegedly commented to it thus: “As the Lalgudi MLA, A Soundarapandian, is dead, it is hereby announced that the constituency is vacant.”

While the comment was widely shared online and discussed among political circles, it was later restricted for public viewing. Clarifying on the matter, the Lalgudi MLA told TNIE, “I did put out the comment but I did not delete it.”

Meanwhile, a party source close to Soundarapandian said, “Being elected Lalgudi MLA several times, he was not informed about the minister’s visit to his constituency at all. This pained him. While the minister (Nehru) has a say over everything in the constituency as it is his hometown, it is not the first time that he has treated Soundarapandian like this. Soundarapandian had no other venue to express himself.”

Supporters of minister Nehru, however, blamed the officials for not informing Soundarapandian of the former’s visit to Lalgudi on Friday. Further, it was only because of Nehru that Soundarapandian has been elected MLA of Lalgudi for four continuous terms, they said.

